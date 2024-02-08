Valentine's Gifts for Your Furry Loved Ones

Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet" shares some purr-fect gift ideas

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is about showing our loved ones how much we love and appreciate them. Don't overlook your pets this Valentine's Day. Our pets give so much and ask for so little in return. Dr Ruth MacPete, aka Dr Ruth "The Pet Vet", shares some gift ideas to show your pets how much you love them this holiday.

Treats

Every year, chocolate and candy rank as the number one gift for Valentine's Day. Afterall, who doesn't love getting sweets for Valentine's Day? Unfortunately for dogs, chocolate is toxic to them, so what can you give them instead? Give them something yummy and healthy. My dog loves Natural Nubz Edible Dog Chews from the makers of Nylabone. Natural Nubz Dog Chews are made in the USA with the best natural ingredients and without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. They are highly digestible, long lasting, and irresistible to your dog. Natural Nubz Dog Chews can be broken into smaller treats and come in a variety of sizes and flavors to suit every dog's desire.

Toys

Toys are another great Valentine's Day gift for your pets. Dogs and cats love to play, and toys bring out the puppy and kitten in your pet. Pet toys are available in a wide selection sizes, shapes, and types. Choose a toy based on your pet's size, interests, and personality. Toys can help keep your pets active and/or mentally stimulated. Toys not only keep your pets entertained, but they also help keep your pet busy so they can stay out of trouble when you are away from home.

Fashion

Everyone wants to look good on Valentine's Day. Why not give your pet an adorable outfit that not only looks fabulous, but also keeps them warm on a chilly February outing? Bring the haute couture of the catwalk to your next dog walk. From fancy to casual, practical to fashionable, keep your pet cozy this winter while turning heads on your next outing.

Mani-Pedi

A lot of people love going to the nail salon for a mani-pedi. Why shouldn't your cat enjoy a little pampering too? It is not just about vanity. Nail care is an important part of our pets' grooming routine. Use the best tools to make the experience easier for you and your pet. Necoichi Purrcision Cat Nail Clippers are the finest clippers you can use to trim your feline's nails. Made from high-quality stainless steel from Japan and crafted with the craftmanship used to make samurai swords for hundreds of years, these clippers are extra sharp for a clean cut. Compared to conventional clippers, their blades are 30% thinner and allow you to get a better view of the quick. They also feature cushioned non-slip handles for safety and precision. Unfortunately, dog owners are out of luck since Necoichi specializes only in cat products.

Relaxation

Pets know the value of relaxation. Whenever your pet has any down time, you're likely to find them taking a nap. Pamper your dog or cat with a new bed this Valentine's Day that is sure to give your pets a night of restful sleep and sweet dreams.

Good Health

Lastly, give your pet the ultimate gift of love: good health. Don't wait until your pets get sick before taking them to the veterinarian. Your pets should have regular checkups, at least annually, and every 6 months for pets older than 7 years. These examinations allow your veterinarian to ensure your pet is protected against preventable diseases and helps your pet stay ahead of potential health problems. Routine checkups are the best way to ensure your pets live a long and healthy life.

When you are thinking about what to get for your loved ones this Valentine's Day, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Show them how much you value and appreciate their unconditional love and companionship with a gift this Valentine's Day.

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

