VALENTINO BEAUTY UNVEILS A BORN IN ROMA PALAZZO EXPERIENCE AT MACY'S FLOWER SHOW ®

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty invites guests to step into a reimagined Roman palazzo at Macy's Flower Show®, transforming the mezzanine of Macy's Herald Square flagship in New York City from April 23rd - May 10th into an immersive expression of color, fragrance, and individuality. Inspired by the iconic Born in Roma fragrance collection, the installation celebrates the many ways to express yourself, where every step unlocks a new way to be you.

Valentino Macy's

At the heart of the experience, Valentino Beauty brings its couture codes to life through an exclusive exhibit featuring a multisensory journey that bridges Roman heritage with a contemporary aesthetic. Guests are invited to wander through a series of monochromatic rooms, each inspired by a distinct Born in Roma fragrance, including the newest iteration, Purple Melancholia (Donna / Uomo) and designed as a fully immersive world of color, scent, and texture.

Within the Valentino Palazzo, each space unfolds as a unique expression. From intimate, velvet-drenched interiors to vibrant, garden-inspired environments, every room integrates lush florals that mirror the ingredients of the fragrances, creating a seamless dialogue between nature and scent. A dedicated wardrobe of scents invites guests to explore the full Born in Roma collection through interactive olfactive discovery, encouraging personal exploration and individuality.

"Valentino Beauty is thrilled to be partnering with Macy's for their 2026 Flower Show, a true creative statement from a quintessential retailer. Flowers bring beauty to this world, and we embrace this beauty with the contrasting story of Born In Roma: some delicate, some vibrant, some classic, and some modern. The Valentino Beauty Born in Roma Palazzo experience epitomizes both the Born In Roma's roots and the brand's commitment to self-expression. We're honored to bring it to the clients of Macy's Herald Square." – Claudia Marcocci, Valentino Beauty Global Brand President

Throughout the experience, narrative staging brings the Born in Roma generation to life, with curated lifestyle details, cinematic moments, and striking visual compositions designed for discovery and self-expression. From interactive installations to photo-ready environments, each touchpoint invites guests to engage, capture, and embody their own Valentino Beauty identity.

Following the immersive journey, guests are welcomed into a retail and gifting space featuring an allover design by the artist TABOO!, with vibrant colors to capture every expression love. There they can discover their signature scent, explore Valentino Beauty collections, and compose their own bloom through a curated selection of products and personalized moments.

About Valentino Beauty

Rooted in Roma, Valentino Beauty celebrates authentic individuality through its signature codes of Color, Cool, and Couture. The brand empowers individuals to express their truest selves with confidence, offering vibrant hues, sensorial textures, and curated design. An inclusive, celebratory vision of beauty emerges: extraordinary, expressive, and uniquely personal.

For more information about the Valentino Beauty visit www.valentino-beauty.us.

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SOURCE Valentino Beauty