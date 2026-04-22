Valeo and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Boost Automotive Innovation with Gemini for Workspace and Agentic AI

Valeo has deployed Gemini for Workspace to all its employees for rapid productivity and quality enhancement

The company accelerates agentic AI adoption with business functions using Gemini Enterprise for increased and faster innovation

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Valeo, a global leader in automotive technology, and Google Cloud today announced a significant expansion of their long-standing strategic partnership.

Building on their multi-year collaboration, the two companies today are entering into a new phase of their partnership with a focus on generative AI to accelerate Valeo's productivity and R&D excellence.

Empowering Valeo's 100,000 employees with Gemini

With Gemini as the company's LLM of choice, Valeo is deploying Gemini for Workspace to its entire, 100,000-person global workforce. This deployment follows the successful integration of Gemini Code Assist, with now more than 35% of Valeo's code generated by AI, accelerating and enhancing software development cycles for its engineering teams.

The deployment of Gemini for Workspace will help Valeo transform its daily operations by using AI-powered assistance directly from Google's collaboration tools. By leveraging Gemini, Valeo teams can now boost productivity by automating routine tasks and streamlining document synthesis. Furthermore, they can enhance creativity by generating high-quality content and visual aids for faster decision-making, while also improving work quality through better communication and collaborative workflows across global sites.

As AI fundamentally enhances employees' abilities across all company functions, Valeo is also ensuring a successful adoption by launching a comprehensive skills development program for its staff.

Importantly, Gemini for Workspace upholds the highest confidentiality and protection of Valeo's proprietary data and intellectual property.

Doubling down on agentic AI with Gemini Enterprise

Beyond employee productivity, Valeo is also intensifying its focus on agentic AI with Google Cloud. Having begun explorations into AI agents 18 months ago, Valeo is now doubling down on this frontier using Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

A few examples of Valeo's early agents include its Software Testing Assistant, which creates test cases directly from the software design phase; the Software Development Life Cycle Assistant, which reviews and proposes fixes in the continuous integration chain; the System Requirements Assistant, which helps the system designer to write and tailor system requirements; and the Product Validation Assistant, which assists in writing product design validation test cases.

With this shift toward agentic workflows, Valeo intends to augment its engineers by automating intricate engineering processes and accelerating time-to-market for autonomous mobility solutions. In all processes, keeping a human in the loop remains a priority of Valeo to ensure optimal quality and security.

Christophe Perillat, CEO of Valeo said: "Our partnership with Google Cloud has been a driver of our digital transformation since 2008. By putting Gemini for Workspace into the hands of every Valeo employee, we are not just upgrading our tools; we are embedding a culture of innovation. The move toward Agentic AI with Gemini Enterprise represents the next chapter, allowing our engineers to focus on high-value breakthroughs while AI agents handle complex operational cycles."

Anthony Cirot, vice president EMEA South at Google Cloud: "Valeo is a prime example of how a global leader can harness the power of generative AI to transform every facet of its business. From accelerating software development with agents to empowering their workers with Gemini for Workspace, Valeo is setting a new standard for the automotive industry. We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration as they pioneer the use of agentic AI to redefine the future of mobility."

Valeo and Google Cloud's collaboration spans beyond the current AI-focused initiatives, built on a long-standing foundation encompassing infrastructure, data management, and collaboration tools. Notably, in 2023, the two companies and Artefact supported an internal Valeo hackathon focused on identifying various generative AI use cases across engineering, project management, knowledge management, and industrial maintenance, laying the groundwork for today's deeper AI integration.

About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful optimized AI stack — including AI, infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, developer, data management capabilities, multicloud, security, solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications that enable organizations to transform their business for the Agentic era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology

SOURCE Google Cloud