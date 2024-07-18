Valeria Games Migrates Mobile RTS Game Land Before War to Xai Network

The real-time strategy mobile title, slated for release in late 2024, will join a host of games being launched as part of Xai's Vanguard: Genesis campaign

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced Valeria Games' Land Before War, a mobile real-time strategy (RTS) game made for iOS and Android, will be migrating to Xai ahead of its planned launch later this year. This will mark the third major title to migrate to Xai's Layer 3 gaming chain in recent months, as the market takes notice of record transaction processing speeds on the Xai network over the past few weeks.

Valeria: Land Before War will migrate from Polygon to take advantage of Xai's processing capabilities, and receive industry-leading support from Xai in the lead up to the game's launch. Xai will also provide support for Valeria's phygital card game, which combines the fun of tabletop gaming and physical card trading and digital ownership with each card having a QR code that allows collectors to redeem their cards as an NFT. These NFT will also migrate from Polygon along with Land Before War, making Xai the home of all of Valeria's IPs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Valeria to bring Land Before War to Xai, unlocking new capabilities for the Valeria team while bringing an engaging real-time strategy title to our players," said Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "On top of having the fastest gaming chain in terms of pure processing speeds, we also have one of the fastest growing libraries of games, with plenty more slated for release this year."

As the newest game to join Xai's lineup, Valeria: Land Before War will drop players into engaging real-time strategy battles through both a story mode as well as PVP battles and tournaments. As players progress through challenges, they will unlock new champion, weapon and item NFTs to turn the tides in their favor while also giving players complete autonomy with their in-game assets. The game will feature several modes to conquer dungeons as well as PVP tournaments with prizes.

"Our aim is to seamlessly integrate blockchain into our games, making instant transactions a must. With other chains, we had to make sacrifices and adjustments to ensure a seamless web3 experience. However, XAI allows us to build our vision exactly as we imagined it." said Sharif Mohammad, CEO at Valeria Games.

Land Before War is the latest game to join Xai during its Vanguard: Genesis campaign, an ecosystem-wide event that brings together multiple gaming studios and partners, with full game roadmaps and launch announcements throughout the summer. At present, Xai has announced roadmaps and official launches for Crypto Unicorns, Lost Glitches and now Land Before War, with several other announcements planned in the following months.

Vanguard: Genesis has also introduced dedicated incentives for developers to build on Xai in partnership with Sequence, with builder quests and a developer leaderboard to drive further growth of the network.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

