Valet Living Acquires NFinite Pursuit, Deepening its Nationwide Fitness and Virtual Footprint
NFinite Pursuit now a part of Torch Fitness by Valet Living - Bringing Multifamily the Largest In-Person, Live Virtual and On-Demand Amenity Offering
Aug 24, 2021, 09:32 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, announced its acquisition of NFinite Pursuit, an on-site fitness and personal training provider to multifamily communities, businesses and other organizations. NFinite Pursuit is now a part of Torch Fitness by Valet Living, Valet Living's premier fitness and event offering. This acquisition and expansion is the latest way in which Valet Living is revolutionizing the multifamily industry as the fastest-growing full-service amenities company in multifamily, further solidifying its place as the largest amenity service provider in the country.
NFinite Pursuit, based in Austin, Texas, is a tech-enabled amenity company focused on making health and fitness convenient and affordable for the individual. This acquisition adds 200 communities and more than 85,000 residents across Texas and ten other states where Valet Living operates to the Valet Living portfolio of more than 1.7 million residents across nearly all 50 states. Multifamily communities now have access to the best breadth and depth of fitness and event offerings through Torch Fitness by Valet Living. This now includes robust on-site programming, 70+ live, virtual fitness classes per month, 30+ live monthly event offerings and on-demand access to fitness programming so that residents can take this amenity on the go. Valet Living also picks up a customized fitness-trainer management system that will further enhance Torch Fitness's industry-best fill rate of 98%.
"We are proud to welcome NFinite Pursuit into the Valet Living family as we keep an eye on expanding our best-in-class amenities offerings to even more multifamily communities," said Valet Living President and CEO Shawn Handrahan. "Not only did Valet Living create services as an amenity, but we are also now elevating these amenity services to create an exceptional living experience for our residents."
"My business partner, Brandon Hill, and I started NFinite Pursuit to make health and wellness services accessible for everyone,'' said NFinite Pursuit Founder and CEO Jackson Belcher. "We believe Valet Living's commitment to serving its clients and its large nationwide footprint will allow us to accomplish this goal. We are excited to partner with the Valet Living team to offer our clients a more engaging wellness solution while making each community a healthier place to live for their residents."
Powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings a sense of community to its residents, the second-highest out of 27 factors from which residents rate their renewal decision, based on an internal survey. With a national reach but local focus, Valet Living's local teams are dedicated to the success of the community. Offering many amenity services, including on-site resident engagement, in-home package delivery, on-demand home cleans and pet visits, laundry pick-up and drop-off, fitness classes, concierge services, doorstep waste & recycling collection and more, Valet Living makes residents' and community managers' lives easier.
To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com.
About Valet Living
Valet Living is the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.7 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.
