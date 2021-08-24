Valet Living Acquires NFinite Pursuit, Deepening its Nationwide Fitness and Virtual Footprint

"We are proud to welcome NFinite Pursuit into the Valet Living family as we keep an eye on expanding our best-in-class amenities offerings to even more multifamily communities," said Valet Living President and CEO Shawn Handrahan. "Not only did Valet Living create services as an amenity, but we are also now elevating these amenity services to create an exceptional living experience for our residents."

"My business partner, Brandon Hill, and I started NFinite Pursuit to make health and wellness services accessible for everyone,'' said NFinite Pursuit Founder and CEO Jackson Belcher. "We believe Valet Living's commitment to serving its clients and its large nationwide footprint will allow us to accomplish this goal. We are excited to partner with the Valet Living team to offer our clients a more engaging wellness solution while making each community a healthier place to live for their residents."

Powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the multifamily business, Valet Living brings a sense of community to its residents, the second-highest out of 27 factors from which residents rate their renewal decision, based on an internal survey. With a national reach but local focus, Valet Living's local teams are dedicated to the success of the community. Offering many amenity services, including on-site resident engagement, in-home package delivery, on-demand home cleans and pet visits, laundry pick-up and drop-off, fitness classes, concierge services, doorstep waste & recycling collection and more, Valet Living makes residents' and community managers' lives easier.

