Valet Living Delivers Fitness Classes, Package Delivery, House Cleans And Other On-Demand Amenity Services To Houston Residents This Fall

"We are thrilled to help Houston residents create more balance and give them the freedom to focus on the priorities in their lives by alleviating many of the mundane responsibilities that require hours of personal time," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President at Valet Living. "We have worked closely with these residents since 2008, managing their trash and waste removal and we can now alleviate tasks like getting home to walk the dog or cleaning the house from their daily list of responsibilities, whether it's to accommodate a weekly schedule or in a last minute pinch."

Among the premium home services available on-demand via the app are fitness classes provided through Torch Fitness by Valet Living , package delivery with added options for in-home drop-off, pet visits (including dog walks), dry cleaning, home cleaning and on-demand trash collection.

"Nationwide, we're offering a solution that compliments existing basic amenities such as a gym or pool, and adding a new way for residents to experience living by providing access to fitness classes, nutrition and even taking care of the simpler things like package delivery while they're at work," said Matt Graves, Regional Vice President at Valet Living. "The burgeoning trend in apartment living is that the traditional amenities don't cut it anymore, residents desire more, and we're delivering with Valet Living Home."

With the touch of an app, residents benefit from requesting home cleans for a quick touch-up or a regularly scheduled occurrence. As the holiday season approaches, Houston residents at Valet Living Home communities can rely on in-home package delivery to safely store incoming online purchases and gifts, delivered by a trusted Valet from Valet Living Home. In a fast-paced city like Houston, where more than 250 people move to per day, residents are growing increasingly reluctant of spending time doing chores and are seeking reliable and trusted ways to outsource. Valet Living Home brings standard-setting resident amenity services with a growing vetted and trusted mobile workforce of approximately 800 associates in the Houston market - representing the company's largest city of employment nationwide.

Valet Living has plans to expand its reach in additional markets including North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by trusted associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

