Valet Living Partners With Mark-Taylor To Expand Valet Living Home Throughout Its Phoenix Portfolio

PHOENIX, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced that Mark-Taylor, the largest multifamily housing development and management company in Arizona, will adopt its Valet Living Home amenity service platform across 34 of its Mark-Taylor premium rental communities. Mark-Taylor was an early adopter of the proprietary mobile app that connects residents with trusted Home Valets to deliver best in-class amenity services including: fitness classes, package delivery with added options for in-home drop-off, pet visits (including dog walking), dry cleaning, home cleaning and on-demand trash collection.

"Mark-Taylor was a natural partner for Valet Living given the enhanced value it provides to residents and on-site property management teams," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President at Valet Living. "With such high download rates of the Valet Living Home app for new residents, we are excited to accelerate growth and expand the presence of Valet Living Home in the southwestern region."

Research from Valet Living reveals that on average, more than 83 percent of new residents download the Valet Living Home app, and 64 percent place an order, based on recent case studies from its full-service locations. These findings prove that residential demand extends beyond the norm of basic amenities, to help residents live more enjoyable lives, including spending more time with family and friends, instead of worrying about daunting household chores. Beyond amenity services, Valet Living realizes residents also crave experiences, and has continually evolved Valet Living Home now with the ability to offer a 24-hour on-site concierge team, which is incorporated within select communities.

"As a staple of luxury residential living in Phoenix, we are thrilled to be partnering with Valet Living to enhance the Mark-Taylor experience and elevate our residents' quality of life," said John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor Residential. "We are a forward-thinking company that is always looking to provide our residents with the richest residential living experience possible, evidenced by being the first adopter of the Valet Living Doorstep amenity and Valet Living Home in Arizona. Our residents trust that they will be cared for and provided with amenity services that are comprehensive, convenient, accessible and of superior quality."

The rise in amenity offerings in residential communities is pushing property managers to rethink channels through which to provide their residents with the most robust amenity services possible. The trend has grown from just onsite gyms or in-unit laundry machines to include virtual and in-person handling of amenity services from package delivery, fitness classes, chores and errands. Valet Living is leading the charge, with an aggressive expansion timeline that includes the launch of additional communities in Charlotte, Dallas and Tampa Bay, along with the communities currently rolling out across the Phoenix area. Valet Living Home also has plans to expand to Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Houston, New York City and Washington D.C. over the coming months.

With decades of experience, Valet Living is a trusted brand that is respected and integrated by property managers nationwide, to further add value for their residents. To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Valet Living Home

Valet Living Home is powered by technology but delivered by the best people in the business. Your Valet Living residents request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app. Amenities are performed by trusted associates through an on-site full-service desk completely customized for your community. The result is a resident amenity experience like no other, delivering more time for your residents to spend with family and friends and unparalleled resident satisfaction at your community!

About Mark-Taylor

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately-held, Arizona based developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager to over $3 billion in multifamily real estate on behalf of numerous third-party owners.

The company is ranked nationally as the #1 Best Place to Work in Multifamily by the Best Companies Group, locally as the Top Multifamily Manager in Ranking Arizona, The Top Commercial Developer and Healthiest Employers in the Phoenix Business Journal and is listed among Arizona's 100 Most Admired Companies. For more information, visit www.mark-taylor.com.

