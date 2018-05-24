Valet Living Welcomes Regulations to Protect the Future of the Apartment Doorstep Collection Amenity

The action by this committee at the hearings held April 22nd in Columbus, Ohio sets the stage for the 42 states that rely on the International Fire Code (IFC) for their fire code, such as North Carolina, Colorado, Texas and Washington, to adopt model language that sets the first standard for the service in the code and gives local fire officials a clear pointer to monitor and regulate it.

The committee also unanimously refused to consider measures offered by opponents of the service that sought to redefine an apartment corridor in a way that could have severely impacted where the service could be performed.

Valet Living operates in 38 states and hundreds of fire jurisdictions, safely serving over a million apartment homes and has done so without incident since pioneering doorstep collection service in 1995.

"It is clear the fire service has signaled its favor for the continuation of our industry into the future and has listened to its fire protection members' pleas to set a standard in the code that they can easily reference," said Valet Living's Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Handrahan. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the ICC as this proposed code proceeds to final rule with a few adjustments."

Valet Living recently settled this question statewide in Florida when Governor Rick Scott signed into law a bill in early April that expressly allows the service under a set of regulations that set limits on the size of collection containers and the time that they can contain trash in an apartment hallway or breezeway. Florida is not an IFC state; it follows the model code of the National Fire Protection Association.

Valet Living continues to voluntarily invest in testing collection containers with respect to fire service standards of combustibility in order to design new containers that meet the toughest fire tests in the industry.

About Valet Living:

As a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace, Valet Living has been setting the standard for doorstep collection and recycling since 1995. Servicing over a million apartment homes across 38 states, Valet Living has grown to become not just the only national provider of doorstep collection and recycling services, but also the only nationally-recognized full service amenities provider to the multifamily industry. In addition to doorstep collection, Valet Living's turns, maintenance and pet station solutions make life easier for both property managers and residents, while improving property values. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

­­­Media Contact:

Nikita Bhappu (813) 331-0680

Nikita.Bhappu@valetliving.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-living-welcomes-regulations-to-protect-the-future-of-the-apartment-doorstep-collection-amenity-300654559.html

SOURCE Valet Living