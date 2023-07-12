Valhallan Esports Training and Mavix Join Forces to Redefine Gaming Comfort and Performance

Strategic Partnership Delivers Cutting-Edge Ergonomic Solutions for Enhanced Gaming Experience for all Valhallan Arenas

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhallan Esports Training, the leading youth esports franchise that combines the fun of video games with training, coaching, league play and life skills, announced today a partnership with Mavix , a premier gaming products company, to provide an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. The partnership marks Mavix as the official outfitter of seating at all Valhallan locations.

As a pioneer in the esports industry, Valhallan strives to provide its competitive gamers with the tools and equipment they need to excel in their respective games. Adding Mavix's offerings in arenas will provide superior comfort during intense gaming sessions - promoting better posture, reduced fatigue and improved focus. This partnership exemplifies Valhallan's and Mavix's unwavering commitment to elevating the gaming experience and supporting the well-being of its players. Through Mavix's Future-9 Functions of critical ergonomics, Valhallan arenas worldwide will have a state-of-the art-gaming solution that breaks the mold of previous gaming chairs.

"By integrating Mavix's exceptional gaming chairs into our esports facilities, we aim to raise the bar for player comfort and performance," said Luke Zelon, vice president of media and partnerships at Valhallan. "Our gamers deserve the absolute best, and this partnership allows us to provide them with cutting-edge equipment that enhances their gaming experience."

Valhallan continues its commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive esports community while empowering gamers to reach new heights by implementing more ergonomic solutions into its arenas. This strategic partnership represents a shared vision of delivering excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in competitive gaming.

"Our collaboration with Valhallan combines innovation with their exceptional facilities, and together, we hope to empower gamers worldwide," said Amie Allman, far west regional sales manager at Mavix. "This partnership embodies our shared passion for excellence in youth gaming."

For Valhallan, the partnership follows several brand acquisitions, strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts that have continued to build its network to reach and help children find their passion and create new gaming opportunities.

To learn more about Valhallan, visit valhallan.com . More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise , and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K. Interested parties can also contact [email protected] to learn more.

To learn more about Mavix, visit mavix.com .

About Valhallan

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, Valhallan is the largest youth esports franchise with thousands of players and teams across its arenas and leagues in North America and the U.K. The company is expanding globally through franchising and through its youth esports league, Valhallan Esports League (VHEL). For more information visit valhallan.com .

About Mavix

The premier gaming products company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level, launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers. Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Its debut collection features critical ergonomic features and enhancements that support gamers everywhere, including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL)® Support; Elemax™ cooling, heat and massage; fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces; infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms; and many more thoughtful touches.

SOURCE Valhallan