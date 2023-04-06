Valhallan Franchise Soars to Record Brand Growth in March

The largest youth esports franchise celebrates its strongest month to date with more than ten new territories awarded in markets across North America

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhallan Esports Training, a youth esports franchise that combines the fun of video games with training, coaching, league play and life skills, confirmed today the brand awarded more than ten franchise agreements in March, with four locations in Las Vegas, NV, two in San Antonio, TX, and new arenas in other markets across New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Iowa. The signings mark Valhallan's strongest month of franchise growth to date as the brand closes in on its first year of franchising.

Valhallan Esports Training

The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its global footprint to bring structured and educational play to youth gamers and an exciting new business opportunity to entrepreneurs looking to break into the rapidly expanding esports industry. The brand's growth at this stage exceeds that of Code Ninjas, the first brand from parent company FranchiCzar and now the largest STEM franchise in the nation.

"Valhallan has become the largest and fastest-growing esports franchise in just our first year, and the exceptional growth in March primes us for continued expansion throughout 2023 as we bring our concept to new markets," said David Graham, founder and CEO of Valhallan and FranchiCzar. "Esports is a multi-billion dollar industry with no shortage of interest, so we're proud to provide opportunities to expand in this growing industry. We look forward to continuing to expand our services and bring arenas to more cities this year."

Serial entrepreneurs David and Leslie Glick of Syosset, NY, new franchise owners, chose Valhallan due to the innovative nature of the business and the realization that the brand would fill a void for youth gamers in their local community.

"After extensive research into esports and franchise opportunities, it was clear that Valhallan was the right choice for us," said David Glick. "Valhallan has everything we were looking for - programming, support, industry knowledge and a plan for continued growth. We're excited to bring Valhallan to our community and provide a great environment to develop the next generation of players."

Valhallan's continued expansion follows a successful first year for the brand , which included three esports league acquisitions, the creation of the Valhallan Esports League, and the launch of the first-annual youth esports tournament Rise to Ragnarok in collaboration with Autism Speaks. Valhallan is targeting rapid growth across North America and the U.K. with plans to open 75 additional arenas worldwide.

Based in Pearland, the company is expanding nationwide through franchising. Valhallan is actively seeking potential franchise owners across major markets in the U.S. and the U.K. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise in the U.S. and valhallan.com/franchise-uk in the U.K.

About Valhallan

Valhallan Esports Training brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, Valhallan is the largest youth esports franchise with thousands of players and teams across its arenas and leagues in North America and the U.K. The company is expanding globally through franchising and through its youth esports league, Valhallan Esports League (VHEL). For more information visit valhallan.com .

