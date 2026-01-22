Valicor Brings Financial Education to Second High School in Underserved Community

Partnership with Ramsey Education expands from Cincinnati to Michigan, equipping students with essential money management skills.

MONROE, Ohio., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicor Environmental Services ("Valicor"), is scaling its commitment to financial literacy education, expanding a partnership with Ramsey Education to serve students at Michigan Collegiate High School in Warren, Michigan. The announcement follows a successful launch year at Reading High School in Cincinnati, where approximately 90 students completed personal financial management courses.

Both schools support predominantly underserved communities where access to financial education remains limited. The Ramsey Education curriculum addresses that gap directly, teaching practical skills in budgeting, saving, debt avoidance, and long-term planning.

"Economic mobility starts with knowledge," said Steve Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of Valicor Environmental Services. "These students are gaining tools that will shape their financial decisions for decades, whether they're evaluating student loans, managing their first paycheck, or planning for major purchases. When young people understand how to manage money, they strengthen not just their own futures but the economic health of their communities."

The program's structure emphasizes real-world application. Students work through scenarios they'll encounter as young adults: building emergency funds, understanding credit scores, avoiding predatory lending, and setting achievable financial goals. Teachers report increased student engagement when abstract financial concepts connect to students' lived experiences.

Valicor's expansion to Michigan Collegiate High School demonstrates the company's intent to grow the initiative where impact is greatest. The company evaluates additional school partnerships based on community need and program effectiveness.

This financial literacy effort reflects Valicor's commitment to creating value beyond its environmental services work, investing in the people and communities where the company operates.

About Valicor Environmental Services, LLC

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and waste-to-energy services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit www.Valicor.com.

