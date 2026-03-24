Valicor Expands Centralized Wastewater Treatment Network into Pennsylvania

Addition of Centralized Wastewater Treatment ("CWT") Facility Enhances Valicor's

Sustainable Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Services in Mid-Atlantic Region

MONROE, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valicor Environmental Services ("Valicor"), a leading provider of centralized wastewater treatment and recycling services in North America, today announced it has acquired the Pittsburgh-area wastewater treatment and industrial oil operations of Petromax LTD ("the Business"). With this acquisition, Valicor expands its footprint into Pennsylvania and broadens its offering of environmentally responsible waste and wastewater treatment services.

Based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, the Business operates a centralized wastewater treatment facility in the Pittsburgh area providing non-hazardous wastewater disposal and oil recycling. With the addition of this CWT, Valicor now operates 32 facilities across 16 states.

"We are excited to expand our leading platform of wastewater treatment facilities," said Steve Hopper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valicor. "This partnership strengthens Valicor's geographic reach in the Mid-Atlantic and our ability to serve customers and communities with environmentally responsible waste treatment practices."

Valicor delivers comprehensive waste and wastewater treatment solutions to industrial customers across North America, with capabilities spanning centralized treatment, solidification, waste-to-energy, and product destruction services. Valicor is part of the PPC family of companies.

Alyson Aurand, Vice President at PPC, added, "This addition enhances Valicor's ability to provide high-quality services across the spectrum of nonhazardous wastewater treatment. We are excited to support the Valicor team as they continue to build a national network and service offering to best serve their customers."

About Valicor

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous centralized wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located treatment facilities, Valicor transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. Valicor's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and oil recycling services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit www.valicor.com.

About PPC

PPC is a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder- and management-owned companies in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Contact:

Harrison Lee, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Valicor Environmental Services

(800) 279-1134

[email protected]

SOURCE Valicor Environmental Services