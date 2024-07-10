Valid Eval announces historic milestone, helps government customers achieve zero sustained protests across nearly 13,000 proposals evaluated

DENVER, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex group evaluations, today announced a major milestone in its history of improving U.S. government acquisitions efficiency and effectiveness – managing the evaluation of 12,697 government program proposals without a single sustained bidder protest. The company's track record extends back to June 2019, when its first U.S. government customer selected Valid Eval's software to manage the bidding process for a small unmanned undersea vehicle program.

According to the most recent U.S. Government Accountability Office annual report , an average of 1,985 procurement decisions per year have been protested by bidders each year since 2019, with an average of about 28 percent sustained during that time frame. In contrast, across the nearly 13,000 program proposals evaluated by government procurement professionals since June 2019 using Valid Eval's software only one protest was filed with the GAO and was recently notified it was not sustained.

"We are well on our way to 'protest-proofing' the competitive government awards process by codifying a trust chain to make it easier to evaluate, make decisions, debrief and close the loop," said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval. "This is a reflection of the unprecedented, disciplined approach and documentation that Valid Eval brings to the acquisition and evaluation process."

Valid Eval achieved this milestone by implementing its system across multiple programs within the Department of Defense and Federal government, providing a secure, transparent, accountable process that provides all relevant information and data at the click of a button. Industry partners and government participants receive transparent evaluations that remain true to the solicitation's evaluation criteria while allowing for fair and fast decisions.

"Small and nontraditional businesses are critical to revolutionizing Army technology so that our Soldiers have the most advanced capabilities on the battlefield. Being able to efficiently award nondilutive capital and speed the process of transition and fielding is key to giving our military the decisive edge," said Dr. Matt Willis, director of Army Prize Competitions and the Army Applied SBIR Program. "The fact that we have a reliable, defensible and transparent platform to streamline evaluations means that we can advance Army critical priorities while providing a beneficial experience to companies who want to contribute to the mission."

During a typical U.S. government procurement activity, each round of evaluations, before, during, and after the award, are open to protest by the offeror of services to the government. Protests result in both additional monetary cost to U.S. government programs to further adjudicate these claims, as well as time delays in the acquisition of the necessary goods, technology or service sought in the protested procurement program.

