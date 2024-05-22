Validation Institute Announces First-of-its-Kind $100K Credibility Guarantee for Customers of Validated Solutions

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute announced an increase in its Financial Credibility Guarantee, already an industry-first, from $25,000 to $100,000 for any customer that uses a validated solution and does not realize the marketing claim certified by the Institute. The Credibility Guarantee further demonstrates Validation Institute's commitment to elevating healthcare solutions that produce measurable savings or better health outcomes.

"Many companies still rely on paid, third-party validations. Yet, when those validations fall short, the buyer has no recourse," said Vidar Jorgensen, Chairman, Validation Institute. "The $100K Credibility Guarantee provides added peace of mind to the organizations that purchase healthcare solutions and services because Validation Institute stakes its reputation on the validated claim and backs it up financially. The Institute proudly stands behind its validated programs, and its mission to provide unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services," Mr. Jorgensen continued.

"Next month marks 10 years for Validation Institute, and 10 years without anyone finding a material mistake in any of our validations. Hence our comfort in extending the Credibility Guarantee to cover ERISA-compliant vendors, and increasing it for everyone," said Al Lewis, Validation Institute Co-founder and Adviser.

Validation Institute has an extensive track record of guiding purchasers in choosing the healthcare solution providers that best meet the needs of their population while improving outcomes, strengthening accountability, and saving costs.

The $100K Financial Credibility Guarantee is effective immediately on all new validations and renewals that sign up before August 30. After August 30, solutions can obtain the $100K Guarantee for an additional fee. More information can be found at https://validationinstitute.com/credibility-guarantee.

Organizations offering healthcare solutions that produce significant savings or better health outcomes can receive a custom review and proposal around their eligibility for the Credibility Guarantee by visiting https://validationinstitute.com/why-validate, or have an in-person discussion about getting validated at the upcoming Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360, May 29-31, in Washington, DC. https://thinc360.com/2024event.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360) Organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, the Congress delivers a 360-degree perspective on healthcare by gathering top executives and decision-makers from the entire healthcare ecosystem to discuss how to utilize innovation to improve health equity, cost efficiency, care delivery, leadership, policy, and the future of healthcare. More information is available at https://www.thinc360.com/2024event.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

