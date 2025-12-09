Vallarta Supermarkets Celebrates Four Decades of Flavor

The Beloved Chain Expands Its Legacy with Store Growth and Community Giving

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California's leading Latino-owned grocery chains, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. What began as a single carnicería in Van Nuys in 1985 has grown into a beloved brand with 63 locations across the state, all rooted in family, tradition, and community service.

For four decades, Vallarta has been more than a grocery store — it has been a cultural hub for generations of families seeking authentic ingredients, vibrant flavors, and a warm, welcoming experience. From fresh pan dulce and handmade tortillas to hard-to-find Latin American staples, Vallarta has helped preserve culinary traditions while uplifting the communities it serves.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 40 years of Vallarta Supermarkets," said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta's Director of Marketing. "This milestone is a tribute to our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and the values instilled by the Gonzalez family, who built Vallarta with heart, hard work, and a deep respect for culture and community."

To commemorate the anniversary, Vallarta has executed a series of initiatives and celebrations throughout the summer, including:

– In celebration of the occasion, Vallarta invited influencers across the country to share their favorite family recipes using ingredients from Vallarta Supermarkets. Four winners were picked to showcase their skills in a live cooking competition, judged by a team of celebrity chefs and the chain's culinary team. After three 45-minute cookoffs, a winner was announced and awarded the $15,000 grand prize. To learn more about Maestro De La Asada, please visit . Park Renovations – Giving back to the community, Vallarta initiated various efforts to revamp the Valley Plaza Sports Complex, adding BBQ pits, new picnic tables, refreshed cementing and landscaping, as well as an ADA-compliant walking path that was not previously available. Over the course of the next year, they will be adding an overhead cover to assist in shade and comfort for groups gathering and enjoying all that the park has to offer. "Vallarta Markets have been a great asset to my District and a stalwart partner of our community," said City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian . "Vallarta's generous gift to Valley Plaza Park makes it a friendlier and more accessible place for our families to picnic, stroll, and enjoy the outdoors."

– Giving back to the community, Vallarta initiated various efforts to revamp the Valley Plaza Sports Complex, adding BBQ pits, new picnic tables, refreshed cementing and landscaping, as well as an ADA-compliant walking path that was not previously available. Over the course of the next year, they will be adding an overhead cover to assist in shade and comfort for groups gathering and enjoying all that the park has to offer. "Vallarta Markets have been a great asset to my District and a stalwart partner of our community," said . "Vallarta's generous gift to Valley Plaza Park makes it a friendlier and more accessible place for our families to picnic, stroll, and enjoy the outdoors." Giving Back – As part of its ongoing commitment to philanthropy, Vallarta has donated $30,000 to 32 charities, in support of education, hunger relief, and local nonprofits across California. A representative from each charity was invited to their local Vallarta Supermarkets to ceremoniously accept the donation.

Founded by the Gonzalez family, Vallarta Supermarkets remains family-owned and operated to this day. Its mission remains the same as it was in 1985: to provide fresh, high-quality food at affordable prices while embracing and celebrating Hispanic culture.

As it looks toward the future, Vallarta is doubling down on innovation and community, with new store openings, expanded product offerings, and continued investments in local impact.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the 40th anniversary initiatives, visit vallartasupermarkets.com or follow @vallarta.supermarkets on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 63 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

