Vallarta Supermarkets Continues Expansion with Grand Opening in Salinas

The Salinas Store Opening Marks the Company's First Location in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Vallarta Supermarkets is thrilled to share its expansion to Monterey County with its newest store location in Salinas, California. With its rich history of serving diverse communities throughout Southern California, Vallarta Supermarkets continues to bring quality products and exceptional customer service to its latest location. Located at 1050 N. Davis Road Salinas, CA 93907 the new store is set to open its doors to the public on November 15, 202, at 8:00 AM.

"We are extremely excited to open our doors in Salinas," said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. "This new location allows us to connect with an even broader range of customers, and we look forward to serving the local community with the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service that Vallarta Supermarkets is known for."

To celebrate the new store opening, Vallarta Supermarkets will gift the first 300 customers reusable bags filled with groceries. The new store will feature Vallarta Supermarkets' departments which include:

Fresh Produce: Vallarta Supermarkets sources the freshest produce from local growers, as well as those across the USA and around the world, including Mexico , Chile , Canada , Peru , Guatemala , New Zealand , and more. Latino favorites like mamey, chayote, mango tierno, and seasonal favorites can be found at every location.

and around the world, including , , , , , , and more. Latino favorites like mamey, chayote, mango tierno, and seasonal favorites can be found at every location. Carnes Frescas : The Vallarta Carniceria marks the origin of it all. Renowned for its Carne Asada , Vallarta's distinctive flavor and marinade, crafted from an authentic blend of spices, heighten the experience of any carne asada dish, utilizing the freshest ingredients in its marinade to ensure the finest taste. Each store offers a variety of American meat cuts, such as Porterhouse, T-Bone, and Tri-Tip, and carries USDA choice Tomahawk steak, a premium, thick-cut ribeye steak, not commonly carried at other supermarkets.

: The Vallarta Carniceria marks the origin of it all. Renowned for its , Vallarta's distinctive flavor and marinade, crafted from an authentic blend of spices, heighten the experience of any carne asada dish, utilizing the freshest ingredients in its marinade to ensure the finest taste. Each store offers a variety of American meat cuts, such as Porterhouse, T-Bone, and Tri-Tip, and carries USDA choice Tomahawk steak, a premium, thick-cut ribeye steak, not commonly carried at other supermarkets. Pescaderia: Every Vallarta store features a pescaderia with an in-house Cevicheria, which includes a wide selection of fresh and frozen quality seafood from all over the world. The Cevicheria showcases 8 varieties of house-made refreshing, flavorful, and authentic ceviches made with freshly squeezed lime, all of them made in-store in small batches throughout the day to ensure peak freshness made with the finest ingredients

Tortilleria: Customers can buy authentic homemade fresh corn and flour tortillas every day, made with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection. Including thin, thick-cut, and Sonora-style. Masa is also sold for customers to make tortillas at home.

Cremería: The Cremería is Vallarta's version of a traditional deli, where customers can find a selection of the freshest house-made cremas from Mexico and Central America , as well as Latin American cheeses, including queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca and more.

and , as well as Latin American cheeses, including queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso and more. Panaderia: Customers can find Latin American favorite breads like conchas, puerquitos, mantecadas, and bolillos. Vallarta also makes cakes and sweets in-store from red velvet to their signature Vallarta Tres Leches cakes, tiramisu, gelatinas, cheesecakes, and mouth-watering flan.

La Isla : Each store has a juice bar, where customers can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices. Various aguas frescas are also available in many flavors, like horchata, pineapple, papaya, mamey, and jamaica.

Vallarta Supermarkets continues to uphold its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. The company remains deeply engaged in a multitude of community initiatives, including steadfast support for local schools and charitable organizations in Monterey County. With the opening of the Salinas store, Vallarta Supermarkets eagerly anticipates becoming a cornerstone of the Salinas community, dedicated to providing quality products and delivering exceptional customer service while fostering community growth and well-being.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of the Salinas location, please visit www.vallartasupermarkets.com and follow Vallarta Supermarkets on Instagram at @vallarta.supermarkets .

ABOUT VALLARTA SUPERMARKETS

For more than 35 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2023, Vallarta counts 53 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

MEDIA CONTACT

JS2 PR

[email protected]

818-281-1220

SOURCE Vallarta Supermarkets