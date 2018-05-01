Vallarta Supermarkets Contributes $110,000 To Local Education Organizations To Support Higher Education For California Latino Students

With Vallarta Supermarkets' roots founded upon an immigrant family success story, the company values its customers and is proud to serve as a beacon for all, immigrant and non-immigrant, seeking quality grocery products and services. That beacon extends to our team members as well, many who like the founders, have strong immigrant roots and depend on their employment with Vallarta Supermarkets to provide for their families.

"Given our company's immigrant roots, we recognize the importance of family, hard work and education. Consequently, we made a decision to contribute $110,000 toward scholarships for Latino students," said Rick Castillo, Marketing Director of Vallarta Supermarkets. "Many of our customers came to this country seeking the American Dream of a better life for themselves and their families. We want to help our customers obtain that dream."

Vallarta Supermarkets will contribute a total of $110,000 to the following organizations:

The Hispanic Education Foundation - $10,000

Fresno Unified School District – $10,000

Oxnard Community College – $10,000

College – Youth Leaders Education Foundation - $10,000

Hancock College - $10,000

Southwestern Community College – $10,000

– Antelope Valley College - $15,000

- Victor Valley College - $10,000

- TELACU Education Foundation - $25,000

"We will be using multiple platforms to inform our customers of our scholarship contributions in local markets including: Vallarta Supermarket's website, social media, and employee briefings," Castillo continued. "We hope our customers will take advantage of this wonderful educational opportunity."

About Vallarta Supermarkets: Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has grown to a total of 50 stores throughout different counties in California (Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno). The Gonzalez family has adhered to their strong work ethic and has made it part of their company culture ensuring that all their team members, more than 8,000, strive for excellence.

