Vallarta Supermarkets Expands in Central California with First Merced Store

The supermarket chain will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Merced community on Wednesday, June 10th

MERCED, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, the family-owned grocery chain known for bringing authentic Latin American and Mexican flavors to communities across California and Arizona, proudly celebrates its third store opening of 2026 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 851 W Olive Ave, Merced, CA 95348 on Wednesday, June 10th.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, community donations, special giveaways, and a taste of Vallarta's signature fresh offerings, welcoming Merced residents to experience the quality, culture, and value the brand is known for. The first 300 customers through the doors on grand opening day will receive a free reusable grocery bag filled with groceries. In addition, five local schools and charities will each receive a portion of $7,500 in donations from Vallarta, as a part of the company's ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities it calls home.

"We are thrilled to continue growing in Central California and bring the Vallarta experience to Merced," said Allie Garcia, Vice President of Marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. "Each new store represents more than just a place to shop. It is a place where families can find fresh, high-quality ingredients that celebrate their culture and traditions. We are especially proud to support local schools and charities as part of our openings, because investing in the community remains at the heart of everything we do."

As part of the store's fresh dining offerings, this Vallarta will be the second location to feature Marisquería Costa de Oro, known for fresh ceviches, made-to-order seafood tacos, coctel de camarón, and tostadas including the Burnt Habanero Ahi Tuna, alongside kid-friendly plates.

The Merced store will bring 175 new job opportunities to the community, from department staff to store leadership roles, and will provide a welcoming 52,000 sq. ft. space in the Marketplace at Merced, with all of Vallarta's signature departments designed to make shopping easy, enjoyable, and culturally vibrant for local residents.

Further highlighting Vallarta's dedication to the communities it serves, the store features a custom mural created by local artist Patricia Pratt. The artwork serves as a tribute to Merced's unique identity and the people who make the community vibrant.

Signature departments include:

Made-Fresh Daily Foods: From warm corn and flour tortillas crafted in-house, to hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería, and fresh ceviches prepared in small batches throughout the day, Vallarta's signature freshness is front and center.

Authentic Flavors at the Heart of the Store: The Carnicería, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada™, offers premium cuts of meat marinated in signature spices. Guests can also experience the Cremería, which showcases traditional cheeses like queso fresco and cotija, while the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería deliver ocean-fresh seafood, aguachiles, and more.

Grab-and-Go With a Cultural Twist: Shoppers can stop at La Cocina for hot, ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, sip aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros at the Juice Bar, or personalize their guacamole at the made-to-order station. They can also find convenient refrigerated meals ready to heat and enjoy at home, including tortas de jamón, fresh salads, and our signature rice and refried beans. For a sweet finish, the Dulcería offers candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials.

Global Meets Local: Alongside staples of Latin American cuisine, Vallarta brings variety with hand-rolled sushi, fresh-pressed juices, fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and a wide selection of organic produce sourced both locally and worldwide.

More Than Groceries: The Florería brightens every occasion with vibrant flower arrangements and potted plants, rounding out the store as a true community destination.

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of its Merced, California, location, visit vallartasupermarkets.com or follow @vallarta.supermarkets on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2026, Vallarta counts 65 stores throughout California and now Arizona, with more than 9,000 team members.

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SOURCE Vallarta Supermarkets