Vallarta Supermarkets Expands Inland Empire Reach with Grand Opening in Rancho Cucamonga

The supermarket chain invites the community to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 1st

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the opening of its first-ever Arizona location, Vallarta Supermarkets announces its second store opening of 2026 at 9040 Foothill Blvd. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 on Wednesday, April 1st. The celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complemented by community giveaways, fresh bites, and live entertainment.

This opening marks Vallarta Supermarkets' sixth location in the Inland Empire, building on the momentum of its successful Colton store, which opened in May 2025. This location will be the first to feature Vallarta's Brand-New Costa de Oro department, an in-store seafood restaurant concept set to become a staple across all Vallarta Supermarkets. This highly anticipated department will offer fresh, made-to-order favorites including seafood tostadas, shrimp tacos, and more.

Rancho Cucamonga will also feature all of Vallarta's signature and fan-favorite departments, including:

Made-Fresh Daily Foods: From warm corn and flour tortillas crafted in-house, to hand-decorated cakes and pan dulce in the Panadería, and fresh ceviches prepared in small batches throughout the day, Vallarta's signature freshness is front and center.

Authentic Flavors at the Heart of the Store: The Carnicería, home of Vallarta's famous Original Carne Asada™, offers premium cuts of meat marinated in signature spices. Guests can also experience the Cremería, which showcases traditional cheeses like queso fresco and cotija, while the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería deliver ocean-fresh seafood, aguachiles, and more.

Grab-and-Go with a Cultural Twist: Shoppers can stop at La Cocina for hot, ready-to-eat meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, sip aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros at the Juice Bar or personalize their guacamole at the made-to-order station. For a sweet finish, the Dulcería offers candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials.

Global Meets Local: Alongside staples of Latin American cuisine, Vallarta brings variety with hand-rolled sushi, fresh-pressed juices, fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and a wide selection of organic produce sourced both locally and worldwide.

More Than Groceries: The Florería brightens every occasion with vibrant flower arrangements and potted plants, further reinforcing the store as a true community destination.

This new location will bring 219 new job opportunities to the Rancho Cucamonga area. Located in the Orchard Plaza, the 60,000 sq. ft. store will proudly serve local families and food lovers with the vibrant flavors and welcoming atmosphere Vallarta is known for.

As part of their grand opening celebration, Vallarta Supermarkets will be giving back to the Rancho Cucamonga community by donating $7,500 to benefit five local schools and charitable organizations. In addition, the first 300 customers to enter the new location doors will receive reusable grocery bags filled with fresh, high-quality Vallarta groceries.

"We're proud to open our doors as Rancho Cucamonga's neighborhood store, committed to supporting local families and investing in the strength and future of this community from day one," said Wendy Rubiano, Director of Marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on opening stores that prioritize fresh, authentic food and meaningful community engagement."

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the grand opening of its Rancho Cucamonga, California, location, visit vallartasupermarkets.com or follow @vallarta.supermarkets on Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2026, Vallarta counts 64 stores throughout California and now Arizona, with more than 9,000 team members.

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SOURCE Vallarta Supermarkets