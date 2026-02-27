Vallarta Supermarkets Introduces Western Union Money Services Across All Store Locations

The supermarket chain expands access to reliable, affordable money transfer services starting February 28th

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning February 28, 2026, Vallarta Supermarkets customers will be able to access Western Union money transfer services at all Vallarta locations across California and Arizona. This update reflects Vallarta Supermarkets' continued commitment to providing reliable, accessible, and affordable services that support the everyday financial needs of the communities it serves.

Customers will now have access to Western Union Money Transfer, retail money orders, bill payment, and prepaid services, creating greater convenience and flexibility with reliable and accessible financial solutions.

"By offering Western Union in all of our stores, we're making it easier for customers to handle important financial needs while doing their everyday shopping," said Wendy Rubiano, Vallarta Supermarkets Director of Digital Marketing and Social Media.

The strategic 5-year partnership with Western Union builds on Vallarta Supermarkets' mission to constantly enhance the customer experience and meet the everyday needs of its communities by providing convenient, accessible services alongside fresh groceries and household essentials.

Customers can visit their local Vallarta Supermarkets store to access Western Union services starting February 28.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2026, Vallarta counts 65 stores throughout California and Arizona, with more than 9,000 team members.

For media inquiries, please contact:

BLND PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Vallarta Supermarkets