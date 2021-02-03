Valley® Irrigation Selects BillingPlatform's Billing and Monetization Software to Support Digital Transformation

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, a leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced that Valley® Irrigation (Valley) has gone live with BillingPlatform. BillingPlatform's BillingCloud software gives Valley Irrigation, a business segment of Valmont Industries, Inc., a fully automated solution that allows the company to sell technology services that are payable using an online solution.

Valley is The Leader in Precision Irrigation®, and its solutions are distributed to the agricultural industry through its industry-leading network of dealers. As part of an overarching digital transformation initiative, BillingPlatform enables Valley to support its unique hierarchical dealer network model, as well as accelerate and expand the ability to support recurring revenue relationships, whether they be subscriptions or usage-based models. In addition, BillingPlatform's portal will enable the dealer network to have direct access to critical data – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform.

BillingPlatform is the industry's leading cloud-based software solution that enables enterprises like Valley Irrigation to automate and integrate their entire billing and monetization processes, including throughout the dealer network. BillingCloud provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises like Valley in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables Valley to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"The ability to automate core operational processes is critical to Valley Irrigation's digital transformation initiatives," said Andy Carritt, Vice President of Product Development and AgSense® General Manager at Valley Irrigation. "BillingPlatform gives us the billing and monetization foundation to support new revenue channels and reach new customers."

"BillingPlatform is excited to be working with an innovative and disruptive organization like Valley Irrigation," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "We believe that by fully automating Valley's billing, the company will see multiple benefits across their organization, such as the ability to streamline new product launches, build revenue and cut costs for the entire channel, including distributors."

About Valley Irrigation

Valley® Irrigation founded the center pivot irrigation industry in 1954, and our brand is the worldwide leader in sales, service, quality and innovation. With historical sales of more than 250,000 center pivots and linears and more than 100,000 connected devices, Valmont-built equipment annually irrigates approximately 25 million acres (10 million hectares) around the world. We remain dedicated to providing innovative, precision irrigation solutions now and into the future. For more information, please visit www.valleyirrigation.com.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Meghan Locke

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform