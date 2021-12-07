Valley Tech Systems Awarded $94 Million Contract By Lockheed Martin For Missile Defense Agency's Next Generation Interceptor

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Tech Systems, Inc., a Voyager Space company, has been awarded a subcontract worth up to $94 million for base and future option scope by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for an advanced solid-propulsion subsystem for its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The NGI is a missile defense interceptor program designed to protect and defend the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missiles. This program will serve as a first line of a layered missile defense architecture against evolving threats from rogue nations.

Valley Tech Systems will provide a solid-propulsion roll control subsystem to assist in stabilizing the NGI's flight trajectory. Under the subcontract for the technology development and risk reduction phase, Valley Tech Systems will deliver a flight-qualified, production-ready subsystem to Lockheed Martin in support of the 2027 fielding date.

"We are excited to provide our state-of-the-art controllable solid propulsion technology to Lockheed Martin for the Missile Defense Agency's homeland missile defense mission," said Mike O'Brien, president, Valley Tech Systems.

Valley Tech Systems' controllable solid-propulsion technology regulates the use of solid propellant to achieve required levels of precision and long-duration operation, while offering superior reliability, safety and affordability. The company developed the technology under a series of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts from the MDA and the U.S. Air Force with Lockheed Martin as its commercialization and technology transition partner. Derivations of the technology also are under development for future application to U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy missiles through additional SBIR contracts.

"By including our cutting-edge technology in the NGI program, Lockheed Martin is tapping into American ingenuity, while expanding the defense industrial base and Lockheed Martin's supply chain," said Russell Carlson, vice president, Aerospace Division, Valley Tech Systems. "In transitioning from R&D to weapon system integration, we have upgraded our business systems and engineering processes to successfully achieve the stringent technical and quality program requirements of Lockheed Martin and the MDA," he continued.

The company will perform work in Folsom, Calif., and Reno, Nev.

Disclaimer statement: The views expressed are those of Valley Tech Systems and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

About Valley Tech Systems

Media Contact: Lynn Fisher, [email protected]

Valley Tech Systems, Inc., a Voyager Space company, is an innovative engineering company that is leading the way in controllable solid propulsion and open architecture airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies. Valley Tech Systems' cutting-edge solutions address technology needs across the U.S. Government and commercial space industry. The company has offices in Folsom, Calif., Reno, Nev., and Dayton, Ohio. More information is available at www.vts-i.com.

About Voyager Space

Media Contact: Abby Dickes, [email protected]

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/ and follow @VoyagerSH on Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space