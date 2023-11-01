Valmet and Metsä Group to develop a joint sustainability model for industrial investment projects

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet and Metsä Group are jointly developing a comprehensive operating model to ensure sustainability in technology and maintenance investments. The model will address various aspects of sustainability related to the environment, social responsibility and governance (ESG). It will be used to verify the sustainability of the process technology projects delivered by Valmet to Metsä Group and the related supply chains. Valmet and Metsä Group have set up a joint working group to develop and deploy the sustainability model. The goal is to adopt the model by 2027.

"Valmet has consistently been developing its sustainability based on its comprehensive sustainability agenda. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the 300 global sustainability leaders for nine consecutive years. Our cooperation with Metsä Group in developing a sustainability model for investments contributes to both companies' strong sustainability work and establishes tangible indicators for sustainability at different stages of investment," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Valmet's SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations. 

"As part of its strategic 2030 sustainability targets, Metsä Group is committed to ensuring that its supply network operates sustainably. Valmet is a large technology and service provider in the forest industry's value chain, and its operations and procurement cover an extensive geographical area. By jointly scrutinising the chain's sustainability in ever greater detail, we ensure that the forest industry's positive impacts spread beyond the wood-processing value chain," says Jari Voutilainen, Metsä Group's SVP, Sourcing and Logistics.

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262 

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.   

