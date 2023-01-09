Valmet to convert two coal-fired boilers to enable biomass combustion for Veolia Group's subsidiary in Hungary

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver boiler conversions and emission reduction solutions for Veolia Group's Hungarian subsidiary CHP-Invest Kft at its power plant in Oroszlány, Hungary. The order includes the conversion of two coal-fired boilers to bubbling fluidized bed combustion to enable the boilers to run mainly on biomass fuel.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order is approximately EUR 25 million. The converted boilers will be handed over to the customer in the first and second quarter of 2024.

"Our company intends to include environmentally conscious solutions in all its investments, targeting a long-term solution for the sustainability of the industry. We are gradually converting our existing coal-fired power plants to run on more environmentally friendly and sustainable fuels. After the recommissioning, the Oroszlány power plant will produce more than 600 GWh of renewable electricity, making up about 1.5 percent of today's electricity consumption in Hungary," says György Palkó, CEO of Veolia Energia Magyarország Zrt.

"We are happy to deliver Valmet's solutions for sustainable energy production and also to continue our journey in Hungary with a new boiler rebuild project," says Niina Ollikka, Director, Boiler Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's rebuild delivery scope includes the main equipment for bubbling fluidized bed combustion including emission reduction equipment. The delivery includes engineering, erection and commissioning for the complete scope.

About the customer Veolia Hungary Group

The Hungarian Veolia Group is one of the country's leading utility companies. As a strategic cooperation partner of the Hungarian government, it provides a wide range of sustainable solutions in the fields of energy, water utilities, waste management and construction. Veolia's networks supply district heating to 270,000 residential and institutional customers nationwide. The group's ten power plants operate high-efficiency natural gas units and units utilizing biomass as renewable energy source.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Niina Ollikka, Director, Boiler Rebuilds and Conversions, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 551 5616

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

SOURCE Valmet Oyj