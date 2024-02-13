Valmet to deliver electrostatic precipitators to Nordic Paper's Bäckhammar mill in Sweden

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver electrostatic precipitators (ESP) for the existing recovery boiler in Nordic Paper's Bäckhammar mill in Kristinehamn, Sweden. The take over is scheduled to be in the end of 2025.

The order is part of Nordic Paper's investments to further improve the sustainability performance and the competitiveness of the company's Bäckhammar mill, which manufactures unbleached kraft papers of different qualities, primarily for packaging purposes. Through the installation of new electrostatic precipitators, the emissions of dust into the air will be reduced by more than two-thirds.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"We are delighted to be chosen as the key supplier for Nordic Paper's Bäckhammar mill. The delivery of new electrostatic precipitators strengthens our partnership with Nordic Paper in both scope and depth. It is a key milestone for both companies and demonstrates Valmet's state-of-the-art ESP technology that helps customers achieve near-zero emissions. This also supports our goal of improving our customers' performance with our extensive experience, process know-how and service expertise," says Jonas Gestranius, Product Sales Manager, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Valmet will deliver electrostatic precipitators (ESP) for the existing recovery boiler in Nordic Paper's Bäckhammar mill in Kristinehamn, Sweden. Photo by Nordic Paper.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will include a complete flue gas cleaning process consisting of new Valmet Electrostatic Precipitators to the existing recovery boiler with necessary demolition works, required ducting and auxiliaries.

About the customer

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. The company has been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. The products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. The company has five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, and customers in 85 countries. In 2023, Nordic Paper had net sales of SEK 4,472 m and about 680 employees, and it is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Jonas Gestranius, Product Sales Manager, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 50 471 3886

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. 

