Valmet to rebuild ITC's board machine in India

ESPOO, Finland, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Valmet will supply a rebuild for ITC Limited's board machine PM 1A at their Bhadrachalam mill in Telangana, India. The start-up is scheduled for the second quarter 2024.

The order was included in Valmet's order received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"ITC is the frontrunner in the Indian paper industry, applying the new technology to fulfill our customers' needs. The goal of the PM 1A rebuild is to produce higher basis weight packaging grade for increasing the production to meet the future market demands. We selected Valmet as a supplier based on its proven technology and the previous projects executed successfully together with them," says Vadiraj Kulkarni, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Limited.

"Customer's satisfaction with Valmet's high performing technology and timely project execution helped us to secure this order. The rebuild will improve production capacity and quality of the base board, which will result into excellent coated board quality. In 2018, Valmet carried out an extensive rebuild of the customer's PM 1 that produces folding boxboard," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Valmet will supply a rebuild for ITC Limited's board machine PM 1A at their Bhadrachalam mill in Telangana, India.

Technical information of the delivery



The modernization will include an OptiFlo Fourdrinier headbox, modifications in forming section, an IQ Dryness Measurement, a press section rebuild, an IQ Steam Profiler and a coater section rebuild with an OptiDry Coat and an IQ Induction Profiler.

After the rebuild, the PM 1A will be capable of producing high quality solid bleached board (SBS), folding boxboard (FBB), art board grades (ART) and cup board (CUP) for consumer packages with basis weights from 180 to 420 g/m². The wire width of the machine is 3,760 mm, and the machinery has been designed for a production speed at reel of up to 600 m/min.

When the PM 1 was rebuilt in 2018, it was designed for 160,000 tpa, and ITC Limited has been able to produce 200,000 tpa. After this rebuild, they will be able to produce 225,000 tpa.

Information about the customer ITC Limited

ITC Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. ITC's Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division is India's largest paper and paperboard company that manufactures packaging and graphic boards accompanied by a diverse range of specialty papers and boards.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Varun Jain,

Director,

India Region,

Asia Pacific,

Valmet,

tel. +91 96548 13696



Marko Oinonen,

Sales Director,

Asia Pacific,

Board and Paper mills,

Paper business line,

Valmet tel. +358 50 562 7240



Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |



Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Valmet Oyj