Valmet to supply an off-machine coater to a customer in Asia-Pacific

Valmet Oyj press release, January 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply a high-speed off-machine coater with automation and services to a customer in Asia-Pacific. The coating machine is designed for coated special paper grades and will include Valmet's latest curtain coating technology.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"This order includes our state-of-the-art curtain coating and air drying technology – its performance has been proven with successful pilot trials and references. The cooperation with the customer has been excellent, and our relationship was already on a very good level due to our earlier projects," says Vesa Ahvenniemi, Senior Sales Manager, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's delivery will include an off-machine coater with curtain coating technology, coating drying technology, a supply system for the coater, and a broke system. Automation solutions, Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, and spare parts packages support the delivery. In connection with the order of the machine, the technology selection was ensured with pilot tests at Valmet Paper Technology Center in Järvenpää, Finland.

