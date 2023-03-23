Valor a Finalist for Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces™ North America

Companies on 2023 list honored for forward-thinking and people-first approach

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and oil and gas operator services, is honored to be named a finalist in the North America Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces™ list. Two organizations initiated these awards, focused on creating a movement of change makers in the workplace, The Employee Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. Valor earned the status of finalist after it was determined that the company presents the fundamental cultural elements needed to create an inspiring place to work.

"At Valor, we make it a priority to care for our team and we're so grateful to be recognized for creating a people-first culture," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "The level of growth we've been able to achieve over the years wouldn't be possible without the incredible employees we have on staff. We will continue to support their wellbeing and ensure we're doing everything possible to create an engaging and inspiring place to work."

This prestigious award opportunity evaluated organizations across North America within several categories based on the total number of employees. An independent panel of expert judges examined how these organizations defined six core areas of their business, including culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and diversity, communication, and employee experience. Special recognition awards will be granted at an awards ceremony in June to those finalists who excel in each of the aforementioned categories. Valor will be present at the ceremony to receive its finalist recognition.

With offices in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, Valor has grown to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing mineral management, oil and gas bookkeeping, and operator outsourcing for mineral rights, and oil and gas owners. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech® software platform and mineral management services, Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

As a company that has doubled in both revenue and staff year-over-year, Valor's senior leadership team is constantly investing in adopting and developing new business processes to preserve the culture it's built. Upon evaluating employer satisfaction surveys, Valor's people strategy is highly effective. In 2022, 100% of employees agreed Valor was favorable in categories including communication, resources, individual needs and team dynamics. These categories specifically looked at satisfaction with coworkers treating one another with respect and committing to producing top quality work, as well as having access to information needed to carry out their responsibilities and having the flexibility to live a balanced lifestyle.

