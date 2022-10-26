Valor Announces Pam Presswood as New Chief Information Officer

IT services and cybersecurity veteran to bolster internal controls and security

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a professional service provider specializing in mineral rights management and software-based business solutions, has announced that Pam Presswood has joined the company as the firm's new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In her new position, Presswood will assume a key leadership role in the strategic management of all IT Department's initiatives, including cybersecurity – one of her key specialties.

"We're extremely excited to have Pam Presswood join our rapidly growing organization," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "She has a commendable record in the management and oversight of critical information systems and cybersecurity, talents we've been aware of for some time now. We are thrilled to have her serve in this critical role at Valor and know that she will provide immediate value to all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Valor, Presswood most recently served as the Vice-President of Information Systems for Luther King Capital Management, a leading financial and investment services firm with multiple offices in Texas, serving high net worth individuals, institutions, foundations, and trusts. She spent over 25 years with the company, first at the director level, before eventually being promoted to the vice-presidential position. Pam is also a founding member of the Women Steering Business , a civic-minded nonprofit dedicated to the development and mentorship of the next generation of female business leaders in Fort Worth. Presswood graduated from Texas A&M University with a B.S. with honors in Computer Science and earned a letter in varsity fast-pitch softball.

As one of the region's leading mineral management companies, Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. Valor's business solutions help manage more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond Valor's business solutions and back-office services in the energy sector to include Valor Ignite ™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

