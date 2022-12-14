Valor Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Designation recognizes global benchmark achievements in workplace culture

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral rights management and accounting-based software solutions, is honored to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for creating an outstanding workplace culture and employee experience. The prestigious certification is awarded through a two-stage process that includes a questionnaire on company culture and workforce, and the completion of a research-backed employee experience survey. Since founding the company in 2018, CEO Joseph DeWoody has prioritized creating an environment where employees feel supported, empowered to learn and contribute to Valor's overall growth.

"The workplace culture, values, and mission we've established are at the core of our company's success," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We're committed to maintaining a balanced lifestyle and employee satisfaction and it makes us proud to join the ranks of other top workplaces. We have our employees to thank for helping us continue building an incredible community here at Valor."

Great Place to Work® Trust Index employee survey provides an in-depth analysis of a company's strengths and weaknesses. It's backed by a data-driven model based on feedback from over 100 million employees around the globe. Compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company, 96% of Valor's employees shared their belief that the company is a great place to work . All employees also reported that when they joined the Valor team, they were made to feel both welcome and valued.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Valor is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

As one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, Valor provides business process outsourcing, proprietary software solutions, accounting and management services for mineral rights owners and other private wealth clients. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech ® software platform and mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights across 32 U.S. states.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral owners and private wealth clients. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $190 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

