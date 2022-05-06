Valor Elevates Adam Powell to Chief Accounting Officer

New role includes oversight of the company's accounting, financial and risk management departments

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights, has announced that Adam Powell, current director of accounting and risk management, has been promoted to the newly created position of chief accounting officer. Effective immediately, Powell is now responsible for the comprehensive oversight and direction of the company's accounting, financial and risk management departments. The creation of this new role and Powell's promotion is directly related to Valor's rapid growth over the past year, doubling in both size and revenue.

"As we continue to expand our scope of services and develop additional service lines, we continue to grow and expand our accounting department," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We've taken a proactive approach to align our accounting department to provide our clients the best service possible and Adam is imminently qualified to help lead this effort."

Valor's primary client-based services include the management and optimization of mineral rights, oil and gas accounting and land management. The company currently manages eight million gross mineral acres on behalf of their clients, whose non-operated oil and gas holdings generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding their scope and mission through Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support. As the company's new chief accounting officer, Powell will direct and lead all accounting and bookkeeping services for the full scope of Valor's professional services.

Adam has extensive experience in accounting and auditing both public and privately held assets in the oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution and healthcare industries. In addition, he's helped create innovative financial and accounting processes, controls and reporting packages. Powell is a member of both the Texas Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and was recently named a finalist in D CEO Magazine's 2022 Financial Executive Awards. As the company's chief accounting officer, Powell will oversee Valor's multiple client sectors including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, nonprofits, universities, institutions, investment funds and family offices – which includes clientele with assets in over 32 U.S. states.

"I'm honored to serve the company and its expanding client roster in this elevated capacity," stated Adam Powell, chief accounting officer for Valor. "My updated mission is to lead and direct a talented department of accounting professionals during this period of robust company growth and expansion." For more information on the company, please visit www.onevalor.com.

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor currently manages eight million gross mineral acres on behalf of their clients, whose holdings generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

