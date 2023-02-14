Valor Hires Claire Ames Shaw to Oversee West Texas Operations

Director-level position establishes a dedicated presence in the company's Midland office

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and oil and gas accounting , has named Claire Ames Shaw as the company's new director of West Texas operations. Claire will work from Valor's satellite office in Midland, Texas, maintaining a dedicated presence for the company in this energy rich region. The addition of Claire to the team reinforces the company's commitment to having a strong, continuous presence in the West Texas region.

Claire Ames Shaw

"Over the past few years, we've noted a substantial increase in new mineral management clients and prospects in the West Texas region," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Claire's experience and credentials made her a unanimous choice to head up Valor's office in Midland. Under her leadership and guidance, we look forward to having boots on the ground and the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the individual and institutional clients we serve."

In the past decade, Claire has lived and worked in Midland, allowing her to gain a familiarity with the people and culture that define this oil-rich region of Texas. Claire is also no stranger to the mineral management and banking industries, having spent eight years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, three of which were in the Midland office, and another two years working as a land assistant for Statewide Minerals Company. While at J.P. Morgan she held both Series 7 and Series 63 licenses, qualifying her to work as an agent with all types of corporate securities offerings. In addition to representing Valor's local interests, she'll also be continuing her work with the nonprofit Young Professionals Organization (YPO) of West Texas. Claire is a graduate of Auburn University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in finance.

With offices in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, Valor has grown to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing mineral management , oil and gas bookkeeping , and operator outsourcing for mineral owners and oil and gas investors. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech ® software platform and mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

For more information on Valor's role as a specialty asset management provider, please visit www.onevalor.com .

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral owners and private wealth clients. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $240 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

