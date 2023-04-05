Valor Hires Hunter Harris as Mineral Analyst for Land Department

Will handle analysis and management for individual and institutional mineral rights holders

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and oil and gas operator services , is pleased to announce Hunter Harris has joined the company's Land Department as a Mineral Analyst. In this new role, Harris will be added support for Valor's Land and Mineral Management Division, overseen by departmental director Jason Beck, CPL, CTFA. Utilizing Valor's proprietary mineral.tech ® software platform, this department helps clients optimize their mineral rights and provides solutions for owners of oil and gas assets, including comprehensive land and mineral rights management solutions, oil and gas accounting, digital filing, asset mapping, and division order processing.

Valor company logo Hunter Harris

"We're looking forward to welcoming Hunter Harris to the land management team," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO of Valor. "He has a tremendous educational background and thorough credentials in both geology and engineering. His responsibilities will include onboarding new clients, adding and mapping tracks and units, adding leases, lease management and analysis, title work, and maintaining close relationships with our increasing number of mineral management clients."

Hunter Harris recently graduated from TCU with a Bachelor of Science in Geology, where he was a research assistant in the university's Geology Department, as well as a standout member of the university's Division I football program. His addition to the Valor team marks the ninth TCU graduate to be added to the growing company. Prior to joining the organization, Harris served as a staff geologist for Bertram, Texas-based BBA Engineering, a full-service environmental consulting, hydrogeology, and engineering firm providing a broad range of services to industrial, municipal, and public clientele across Texas and surrounding states.

With offices in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, Valor has grown to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing mineral management , oil and gas bookkeeping , and operator outsourcing for mineral rights, and oil and gas owners. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech software platform and mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $240 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

Media contact:

Jeff Cheatham

Senior Strategist

The Power Group

[email protected]

(972) 961-6171

SOURCE Valor