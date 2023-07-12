Valor Hires Jason Nadaskay as Chief People Officer

Talented coach and mentor to maximize individual and organizational potential

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas operator outsourcing , is proud to announce the hiring of Jason Nadaskay to serve as the company's chief people officer. Nadaskay brings nearly two decades of teaching, coaching, and consulting experience to this newly created role within the company. At Valor, he'll be responsible for the review, assessment, and optimization of individual employee roles, as well as the organizational structure of the company itself.

"Thanks to the rapid growth and expansion of our employee base, the need to create a chief people officer role has become a necessity," said Hanna Howard , chief of staff at Valor. "Jason's enthusiasm, passion, and track record for developing the full potential of individuals and organizations will help Valor transition to the next level of success, especially as it pertains to both performance and teamwork."

Jason received a Master's of Marriage and Family Therapy (MMFT) and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Christian Ministry from Abilene Christian University. Jason began his career in St. Louis as a counselor working with teenagers and their families to overcome a variety of obstacles, eventually becoming an associate pastor. He traveled overseas implementing goal-oriented training, counseling, and management programs in both Nigeria and Ukraine. Nadaskay parlayed his successful experiences into a management consulting role in the private sector, specializing in corporate strategic planning, sales, networking, budgeting, and event planning. In his most recent career experience prior to joining Valor, he served as both an educator and coach for various school districts, teaching six subjects and serving as an athletic coach. Nadaskay is certified as an Associate Professional in Human Resources ®.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted solutions such as oil and gas accounting , land management, lease negotiation and counsel, joint interest billing (JIB) and revenue accounting. The company also offers outsourcing services for oil and gas operators, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, owner relations , and other back-office operations. But the foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. Thanks to Valor's business solutions and the company's proficiency in an array of specialty asset management services, the company now manages a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

"I'm proud to be joining a thriving organization like Valor," stated Nadaskay. "This is a company that has grown exponentially over the past couple of years, doubling in both staff and revenue. I believe now is the perfect time for the company to institute this new chief people officer role and I look forward to helping the organization and its employees develop their roles and contributions to the fullest potential."

