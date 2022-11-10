Valor Hires Nathaniel Walter as Senior Mineral Manager

Former JPMorgan Chase closing manager joins the company's land department

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management company specializing in mineral rights and software-based business solutions, has announced the hiring of Nathaniel Walter, CPL as Senior Mineral Manager for the company's land department. With his wealth of experience as a landman and land technician, Nathaniel, who often goes by the shortened version of his formal name ("Nat"), will use his extensive knowledge and hands-on experience to increase the value and optimize the accuracy of clientele data.

Nathaniel "Nat" Walter

"Nathaniel will be an excellent addition to our land department and an incredible asset for our valued clients," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "His background in land services, coupled with his extensive experience managing mineral assets for banking clients, makes him a dedicated practitioner - a common trait shared among all Valor employees. We look forward to watching the positive impact Nathaniel will have on the company and Valor's clientele."

As a certified land professional with over a decade of experience in the oil and gas industry, Nathaniel has developed a proficiency and understanding of numerous industry resources, tools, and innovative practices. Prior to joining Valor, Walter served as an oil & gas closing manager for JPMorgan Chase, honing his skills in the administrative and operational aspects of specialty asset management. He earned a bachelor's degree in illustration from Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design.

As one of the region's leading asset management and mineral rights companies, Valor has oversight of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. Valor's business solutions help manage more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope, which places a premium on private wealth management, extends beyond Valor's business solutions and back-office services in the energy sector to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand business process outsourcing solution for accounting, marketing services and contract C-suite engagements. Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside a team of qualified professionals who are redefining the future of mineral management," stated Nat Walter. "The corporate culture and client-first approach at Valor are unmatched in the industry and I'm looking forward to serving in this new role for years to come."

For more information on the company, please visit www.onevalor.com.

About Valor:

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

Senior Strategist/Publicist

The Power Group

(972) 961-6171

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor