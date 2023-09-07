Valor Hires Will Allison as Senior Land Manager

JPMorgan Chase veteran to support mineral management/oil and gas outsourcing divisions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas operator outsourcing , has announced the hiring of Will Allison, who will serve as a senior land manager across the company's Mineral Management and Oil and Gas Outsourcing Divisions. In this job role, Allison will primarily focus on optimizing existing and new clients' mineral assets, utilizing his robust experience with trust and estate planning , combined with Valor's proprietary software, mineral.tech ®. He will also support and enhance the company's oil and gas outsourcing department that provides various services to oil and gas operators and investors.

Will Allison

"As our client roster of mineral asset holders continues to grow, we're committed to hiring top talent like Will Allison to shore up our land and mineral management division," said Hanna Howard , chief operating officer at Valor. "As a senior land manager, Allison will be instrumental in helping Valor update and optimize current client portfolios, including oversight for our specialty asset holders and the onboarding of new clients through various business development initiatives."

A native of Fort Worth, Will Allison received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from TCU, then earned his Juris Doctorate from the Texas A&M School of Law - where he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi Honor Society. Prior to joining Valor, Allison served as a vice-president for JPMorgan Chase Bank's Domestic Trust Services, which provides operational support for the fiduciary management of specialty assets, including mineral and real estate holdings. During this time, Allison had a heavy concentration and focus on software-related analytics and oversight, making him a perfect fit for Valor's specialty asset management business model. Allison began his multi-decade career in the oil and gas industry as a senior client account manager for Holland Services, where he managed large scale acquisition and investment due diligence, leasing, GIS mapping, and land-related research, most of which occurred in the energy-rich Permian Basin of West Texas. Allison is a member in good standing of the American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL) and the Fort Worth Association of Professional Landmen (FWAPL).

Founded in 2018, Valor has undergone steady and responsible growth to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize oil and gas assets . The company also offers oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

"I'm greatly looking forward to making contributions at Valor, which is quickly earning a reputation in Texas and beyond as a top-flight specialty asset management firm – especially for mineral rights holders," stated Allison. "I intend to use my previous experience and background to optimize portfolios to ensure all of our mineral-related clients are receiving the best return on investment we can possibly provide."

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

