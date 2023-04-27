Valor Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

21st annual awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace

FORT WORTH, Texas., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and oil and gas operator services , is delighted to announce the company has won a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year, Financial Services in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"Receiving such a prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly to provide exceptional financial services and innovative solutions for our clients," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized among the best organizations in our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver excellence in all that we do."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing a wide range of industries, were submitted for consideration in a variety of award categories. In the wide-ranging evaluation of performance metrics, Valor demonstrated significant progress and achievements when compared to other nominees in the financial services sector, earning the company a Gold Stevie® Award title. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

According to the feedback from judges, Valor received high scores for their unique business model, with specialized offerings that separate them from traditional asset management firms. Valor was also recognized for providing customized solutions and exceptional service to its clients. This client-first approach contributed to helping the company achieve impressive growth in both size and revenue in a relatively short amount of time.

Founded in 2018, Valor has established offices in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, growing to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing mineral management , oil and gas bookkeeping , and operator outsourcing for mineral rights and oil and gas owners. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech ® software platform and its comprehensive mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

Winners will be feted at a ceremony in New York City, Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale . The full list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. Valor oversees 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $240 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

