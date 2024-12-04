Valor Named a DBJ 2024 Best Place to Work

Annual awards program honors companies across Dallas-Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider, specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, has been selected for the Dallas Business Journal's (DBJ) 2024 Best Places to Work award. The annual list recognized the top 103 companies in the region for going above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and culture for their employees. This is Valor's second time being named to this list, coming in at No. 24 this year.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "It feels great to continue creating an enjoyable workplace environment and culture for our employees and to see them share this sentiment. Their feedback and enthusiasm drive us to keep building a company where everyone feels valued and supported."

For 22 years, the Dallas Business Journal has celebrated the top workplaces in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through its Best Places to Work awards. This prestigious program recognizes companies that excel in fostering strong team dynamics, building trust in leadership, and enhancing communication within the organization. Rankings are based on employee feedback collected by Quantum Workplace, with only the highest-scoring companies honored each year.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deed conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations, and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor, based in Fort Worth, is an oil and gas asset management services provider dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

