Valor Named a DBJ 2025 Best Place to Work

23rd Annual Awards Program Honors Top Workplaces Across Dallas-Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, has once again been named one of the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work. Now in its 23rd year, the annual program celebrates companies that foster outstanding culture, employee satisfaction, and workplace excellence. This marks Valor's third consecutive year on the list, earning the No. 11 spot in the 2025 rankings.

Dallas Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which evaluated various key measures in comparison to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include compensation, benefits, employee solutions, creative wellness and wellbeing programs, employee engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity, equity and inclusion, work-life blend, community initiatives, corporate responsibility, and leadership strategy and company performance.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by the Dallas Business Journal for the third year in a row," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "This award is a reflection of our people—how they show up for each other, for our clients, and for the greater mission of the company. It's an honor to work alongside a team that makes Valor such a rewarding place to be."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics and reporting. Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

214-504-5635

SOURCE Valor