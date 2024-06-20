Valor Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™

Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name Valor to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is excited to announce they have been named one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine. This is Valor's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 46 for small and medium-sized businesses. To be named a finalist, Valor surpassed rigorous benchmarks and established itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in Texas.

Valor

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 95,000 employees at eligible companies. Employees shared honest feedback about their experiences by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

"We are honored to have received this award and to be listed among such amazing companies in Texas," said Matt Autry, President of Valor. "We are proud to call Texas home and are so grateful for our employees who consistently provide honest and open feedback, continuing to make Valor a great place to work. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest since its founding in 2018. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The centerpiece of Valor's mineral management success is the company's innovative mineral management software mineral.tech®, a proprietary solution that maps, visualizes, and reports on oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Jones

817-370-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor