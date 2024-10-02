Valor Named to Fortune Best Workplaces List

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Valor to 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider, specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, has been selected for the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List. This is Valor's first time being named to this national list, coming in at No. 78. Earning a spot honors Valor as one of the best small companies (10-99 U.S. employees) to work for in the country.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the best companies to work for in the country. To learn that 1.3 million responses were received from companies nationwide and that Valor rose to the top, is truly remarkable," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "Being chosen from such a large pool of companies is a testament to our team's unique culture and the pride we all take in our work."

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 31,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and the ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."

Valor prioritizes providing their employees with many benefits, including 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, paid maternity and paternity leave, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D, 401k retirement plan, paid holidays and generous PTO. Benefits such as these have been largely impactful in Valor being named to several award lists in 2024, including Best Place for Working Parents®, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For, Inc. 5000, Inc. Regionals Southwest, The Best and Brightest Programs Best and Brightest in the Nation, Inc. Best Workplaces and Great Place To Work and Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Texas.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of thehttps://www.onevalor.com/specialty-asset-management/ company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deed conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and other back-office operations.

Valor is an oil and gas asset management services provider that serves mineral rights owners and oil and gas operators and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

