Valor Named to Inaugural Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces™ List

News provided by

Valor

12 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

New worldwide accolade recognizes forward-thinking organizations of the future

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is honored to be named a Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces™ 2023 winner. The inaugural Top 100 is inclusive of organizations across North America, EMEA, and Australasia who are pushing the boundaries of achievement when it comes to possessing the fundamental elements that create an inspiring workplace. Valor was also named to the North America Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces™ 2023 earlier this year.

Continue Reading
Valor company logo
Valor company logo
Most Inspiring Workplaces - Global Top 100 Award
Most Inspiring Workplaces - Global Top 100 Award

"At Valor, we operate under the belief that a motivated and engaged team is at the core of any organization's success," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "This prestigious global recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire team, as well as the remarkable guidance issued by our executive leadership. We are committed to continuing to foster an inspiring and inclusive work environment that empowers our employees to innovate and excel."

Inspiring Workplaces™ aims to shed light on the innovative and inspiring global organizations that foster positive change in the workplace, as well as provide access to education for employees who seek it. Companies around the world were judged according to their practices relative to culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and diversity, communication, and employee experience - all on a global, not local scale. To place not only on the regional list, but the global list as well, is an impressive feat that speaks to each company's ability to pave the way for others and set a worldwide example of workplace excellence.

Since its inception, Valor has been wholly committed to the health and wellness of their employees - proudly prioritizing a generous set of work of benefits and perks that have expanded each year. As the organization continues its rapid and sustained growth - as noted by inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2023, the team's leadership continues to invest in practices that strictly adhere to Valor's mission and core values. Valor's corporate culture is always top of mind, guiding all business decisions and strategies. This allows for a synergistic environment where the workforce always puts the client first, amplifies excellence, relentlessly innovates, and achieves exponential growth.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies, providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting, and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations. As one of the premier oil and gas outsourcing companies in Texas, Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

About Valor:
Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:
Jeff Cheatham
9729616171
[email protected] 

SOURCE Valor

Also from this source

Valor Adds Stephanie Scott as Senior Oil and Gas Accountant

Valor Adds Stephanie Scott as Senior Oil and Gas Accountant

Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is proud to...
Valor Promotes Hanna Howard to Chief Operating Officer

Valor Promotes Hanna Howard to Chief Operating Officer

Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is proud to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Awards

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.