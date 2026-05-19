Accomplished B2B Sales Leader Joins Valor to Drive Client Growth and Expand Market Reach

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Duwe as Senior Sales Representative. With more than 15 years of experience in B2B technology sales, Ryan brings a distinguished record of building client relationships, driving revenue growth, and delivering results-oriented solutions across multiple industries.

Valor Welcomes Ryan Duwe as Senior Sales Representative

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to the Valor team," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "His depth of experience in enterprise sales and client success brings tremendous value to our organization. Ryan's ability to build lasting partnerships and deliver results aligns perfectly with Valor's mission to provide innovative solutions for our clients."

Prior to joining Valor, Duwe built a diverse background in B2B technology and SaaS sales. He most recently served as Enterprise Sales Executive at Awardco and previously as Corporate Sales Executive at Workhuman, where he helped organizations build recognition and performance cultures. He also served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ZeroedIn Workforce Analytics, growing the pipeline from zero to more than $20 million in his first year. A multiple Winner's Circle qualifier and certified Challenger Sales practitioner, Ryan brings strong sales leadership and a deep commitment to client success to Valor.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Valor and help drive the company's growth forward," said Duwe. "Throughout my career, I've partnered with organizations across industries to understand their challenges and deliver solutions that create real, lasting results. I'm eager to bring that same approach to Valor and help more clients experience what this team has built."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

(817) 717-3978

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SOURCE Valor