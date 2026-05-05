Valor Named Company of the Year, Financial Services in the 2026 American Business Awards®

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, is proud to share that Valor was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Company of the Year – Financial Services – Small in the 2026 Stevie® Awards, marking the company's third time earning recognition in this prestigious awards program.

Valor Wins Gold in 2026 Stevie® Awards

"This recognition reflects the discipline and long-term vision our team brings to everything we do," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We've been intentional about building a company that combines deep industry expertise with technology that delivers real results, reinforcing that a service-first, technology-enabled approach can set a new industry standard."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners. In addition to this year's recognition, Valor earned both a Gold Stevie® Award for Best Entrepreneur – Financial Services and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Financial Services – Small in 2025 and was recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Financial Services in 2023.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based, and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We offer flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), and the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

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SOURCE Valor