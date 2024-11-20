Valor Named to The Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards

Valor has been recognized by SMU Cox's Dallas 100™ as one of North Texas' fastest-growing small

private companies.

FORT WORTH, Texas , Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider, specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, has been named to The Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards. This is Valor's first time being named to this honorable list, coming in at No. 68. Earning a spot recognizes Valor for its rapid growth, innovative contributions to the industry and positive impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth economy. Guests were honored at a private reception on November 12, 2024, in Dallas.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by the SMU Cox Dallas100™ for our growth and entrepreneurial spirit," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we couldn't be prouder of how far we've come. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions for our clients."

The annual Dallas 100™ Awards, hosted by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business, celebrate the innovation and business acumen of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas area. Over the past 34 years, the awards have recognized entrepreneurs for their creativity, determination, and ability to thrive in a hyper-competitive environment.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deed conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations, and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor, based in Fort Worth, is an oil and gas asset management services provider dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

