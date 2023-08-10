Valor Names Lindsay Hall as Director of Client First

Will focus on delivering superior customer service while enhancing existing client relations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas operator outsourcing , has announced that Lindsay Hall has joined the company in the newly created role, Director of Client First. The title is a direct reference to the first of Valor's core values , "Client First," followed by Amplify Excellence, Relentless Innovation, and Exponential Growth (CARE), all of which relate to the company's core focus in delivering innovative professional services that solve complex needs. Her primary role includes the oversight of all client service initiatives, as well as developing new and innovative strategies designed to establish stronger relationships among Valor's existing individual and institutional clients.

Lindsay Hall

"We're pleased to welcome Lindsay Hall to our growing family of employees," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO of Valor. "As the Director of Client First, she'll play an integral role in developing and implementing exceptional service for our expanding roster of individual and institutional clients. Her previous customer-facing roles have provided her with the experience needed to improve interpersonal relationships with our valued customers and we're greatly looking forward to her contributions."

A native of Abilene, Hall earned a Bachelor of Science from Abilene Christian University, where she spent time as counselor in the admissions department. She subsequently earned a master's in education from TCU, where she also served as a research associate and led a government-funded grant program designed to help students with learning disabilities. Following a brief stint overseas working at a boutique in Oxford, England, she returned to the U.S. and launched her own entrepreneurial venture, the "Bee's Knees Loft," an online retail store that she managed from the ground up. In her most recent role prior to joining Valor, Hall was a principal realtor for Compass Real Estate's Park Cities office. Thanks to these experiences, Hall has established a track record of providing superior customer service to various types of clients, while focusing on strategies that improve interpersonal relationships and communication.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also offers oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

"As an unapologetic 'people person,' I'm excited to join Valor as their new Director of Client First," stated Hall. "I'm looking forward to onboarding new clients and regularly connecting with existing ones to ensure that we're meeting all their needs and compliance with all contractual obligations. I hope to bring new perspectives for delivering exceptional client service for the company's expanding customer base."

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

