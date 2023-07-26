Valor Names Liz Johnston as Director of Relentless Innovation

Talented and experienced executive brings a process-oriented approach to innovation

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas operator outsourcing , has named Liz Johnston as the company's director of relentless innovation - a job title which directly references one of Valor's four core values . In this new role, Johnston will improve Valor's processes and standard operating procedures, while playing an instrumental role in the development of internal and external training programs for employees. In addition, Johnston plans to support product development, including several innovative tech-based features designed to further enhance the company's mineral.tech ® software platform.

Liz Johnston

"We're very pleased to welcome Liz Johnston as our new director of relentless innovation," said Hanna Howard , chief of staff at Valor. "As the job title suggests, Johnston will play an invaluable role in assessing and improving many of Valor's standard operating procedures, as well as strengthening Valor's workforce training programs. Her background, experience, and credentials will play a crucial role in developing innovative solutions designed to increase productivity across the board."

A native of Fort Worth, Johnston has enjoyed a successful career in a wide variety of diverse pursuits. These have included event planning, business development, and ownership of her own entrepreneurial fitness and retail operation. Most recently, Johnston spent nearly six years as the executive marketing director for Resource Exploration (ResourceX), a software development company specializing in priority-based budgeting resources. Johnston has also held board-level positions with the nonprofit Mother's Milk Bank, as well as the Team Texas Rock Climbing Club. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College in North Carolina and is currently enrolled in the UT Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management, earning her Executive MBA through the school's full-time program, which ranks second in the state of Texas. With coursework that includes financial and managerial accounting, strategic and operational management, and infotech in the analytics age, these studies will enhance Johnston's ability to apply real-world applications and emerging technologies on Valor's behalf.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The company also offers outsourcing services for oil and gas operators, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. But the foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

"I'm excited to join Valor, as this is an innovative company with a unique value proposition to offer individual and institutional oil and gas clients," stated Johnston. "I hope to bring my creative and analytical problem-solving skills to bear in helping the company continue its amazing growth over the past few years."

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

9729616171

[email protected]com

SOURCE Valor