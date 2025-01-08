Valor's President Matt Autry Named 2024 Inspiring Leader by Inspiring Workplaces Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider, specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, is proud to announce that Matt Autry, President of Valor, has been recognized as an Inspiring Leader by The Inspiring Workplaces Group in the Senior Leadership category. This prestigious accolade highlights Autry's outstanding leadership within the oil and gas industry and his significant contributions to Valor since joining at its inception.

Matt Autry Valor President Receives Inspiring Leader Award

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the Inspiring Leaders award," stated Matt Autry, Valor's President. "Leading such a fantastic team makes coming to work every day feel rewarding. I'm thankful for the opportunity to guide so many talented individuals toward our company goals."

Autry, an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience, specializes in comprehensive land management, mineral management, and operator outsourcing. Since becoming President of Valor in 2022, Autry has been instrumental in optimizing Valor's operations and its proprietary mineral management software, mineral.tech®, greatly enhancing both its efficiency and customized features. Under his leadership, Valor has seen significant growth, with Autry overseeing and leading the land and oil and gas accounting departments.

The Inspiring Workplaces Group annually recognizes outstanding leaders who significantly impact their organizations and their people. The Inspiring Leaders awards celebrate individuals who embody PeopleFirst traits: courage, humanity, effective communication, and the ability to unleash potential.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents. Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations, and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor, based in Fort Worth, is an oil and gas asset management services provider dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

