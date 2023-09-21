Valor Promotes Hanna Howard to Chief Operating Officer

Talented executive also recently accepted into an emerging women leadership networking group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is proud to announce a key internal promotion for Hanna Howard , who has assumed the role of the company's chief operating officer (COO). Howard previously served as the organization's chief of staff. In this expanded COO role, she'll be responsible for overseeing the full operational and administrative side of the oil and gas outsourcing firm, including strategic planning, staff development, and project management.

"Hanna Howard's well-deserved promotion to chief operating officer is a credit to her leadership style and effectiveness in optimizing our standard operating procedures and organizational structure," stated Joseph DeWoody , CEO of Valor. "Since joining Valor at the end of 2022, she's made dozens of positive contributions that have earned the respect of the company's executive leadership and team members alike. We look forward to having her in this elevated role, where her talent and abilities will be on further display to the benefit of our staff and clients."

Hanna Howard brings a fiercely competitive mindset to the executive leadership team, having spent a lifetime in coaching positions where she was directly responsible for inspiring greatness in others. Prior to joining Valor, Howard served as an associate head women's basketball coach at both TCU and Fresno State. Hanna earned her bachelor's degree in organizational communication from the University of Portland, and received her master's degree from Concordia University, Irvine, in coaching and athletic administration and sports science.

Howard was also recently nominated and accepted into D CEO's Emerging Women Leadership Network program for 2023-2024. It's a unique – and hyperlocal – opportunity for female leaders in North Texas to accelerate their careers and their personal and professional growth. Through a program consisting of 10+ virtual and in-person events, each individual will participate in exclusive content and programs developed by D CEO Partners' female executives, experienced leaders, and coaches, thereby gaining access to further mentoring and growth through an all-inclusive peer network. Taking on this challenge is a testament to Howard's commitment to grow, learn, and improve through professional development initiatives.

"I'm extremely honored to receive this promotion to chief operating officer," stated Howard. "Being a part of a vibrant company like Valor has endless parallels to being a part of a competitive sports team. I've now joined a company that's experienced tremendous success and growth in its five-year lifespan. As a transformational leader, I'm now in a position to build an even stronger foundational support for our growth, as well as strategies that continue to ensure our future success as an organization."

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations. As one of the premier mineral management companies in Texas, Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

