Valor Ramps Up Accounting Department with New Hires

Company adds Matthew Hoffacker and Timothy Stackpole to its growing employee roster

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and accounting-based software solutions, has announced the hiring of two new staffers to shore up the company's fast-growing accounting department . Matthew Hoffacker has joined Valor as a new senior accountant and Tim Stackpole will serve the company as a new staff accountant.

Matthew Hoffacker Timothy Stackpole

"We're glad to have both Matthew and Tim onboard and look forward to their contributions," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "In the past 12 months, Valor has more than doubled in size and revenue, with our accounting department responsible for the majority of this rapid growth. We're fortunate that the company continues to experience robust new business growth - and we're committed to making sure we're staffed up properly to meet the needs of Valor's rapidly diversifying client base."

Matthew Hoffacker is highly experienced in accurate financial reporting and joint interest accounting. In his new role with Valor, Hoffacker will manage oil and gas accounting and bookkeeping for the company's operator services department. Prior to joining Valor, he spent the previous five years as a senior-level joint interest billing accountant with TEEP Barnett USA, LLC – a natural gas exploration and production company. His prior in-category experience also extends to Crude Energy, where Hoffacker managed all accounts payable and joint interest accounting functions, successfully integrating departmental data. During this time, he implemented and maintained cloud-based EDI solutions for more than 1,200 non-operated upstream assets for integrated oil and gas firms operating in the basins of Eagle Ford Shale, Permian, and San Juan.

Timothy Stackpole brings a wealth of knowledge in accounting principles and data analysis to his new staff accountant role at Valor. Prior to joining the company, Tim was a senior accountant for Optimum Healthcare Management, a senior care operator that manages skilled nursing facilities. Stackpole also worked for a private CPA firm that assists clients in a wide array of industries representing a diverse set of accounting needs. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Texas and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Tarleton State University.

Since its founding in 2018, Valor has grown to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing business process outsourcing, proprietary software solutions, and accounting and management services for mineral rights owners and other private wealth clients. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech ® software platform and mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states. The company's professional services scope, focused primarily on private wealth management and oil and gas assets, extends beyond Valor's business solutions and back-office services to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand business process outsourcing solution for accounting, marketing services, and contract c-suite engagements.

For more information on Valor's role as a specialty asset management provider, please visit www.onevalor.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

Senior Strategist/Publicist

The Power Group

(972) 961-6171

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor